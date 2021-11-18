The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in seven of 10 games this season.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 42.6 points per game, 6.4 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 14.7 points fewer than the 63.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 58.4 points, a number 9.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have hit the over seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.6) than the Golden Eagles give up (29.9).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.9 points.

The Bulldogs average 393.0 yards per game, 28.0 more yards than the 365.0 the Golden Eagles allow per contest.

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 365.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Golden Eagles have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana Tech at SISportsbook.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 16 points or more (in three chances).

Southern Miss' games this season have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Golden Eagles average 19.8 fewer points per game (14.0) than the Bulldogs give up (33.8).

The Golden Eagles average 202.8 fewer yards per game (245.7) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (448.5).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats