Publish date:
Louisville vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Louisville vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- In 40% of Duke's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 60.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.2, is 6.3 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 61.8 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cardinals games have an average total of 60.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cardinals rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Blue Devils give up (36.8).
- When Louisville scores more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 436.8 yards per game, 62.1 fewer yards than the 498.9 the Blue Devils allow per outing.
- Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 498.9 yards.
- The Cardinals have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 14 takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Blue Devils average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals surrender (25.0).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Blue Devils rack up 49.6 more yards per game (434.8) than the Cardinals allow per contest (385.2).
- When Duke picks up over 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Duke
30.0
Avg. Points Scored
24.2
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
436.8
Avg. Total Yards
434.8
385.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
498.9
12
Giveaways
18
13
Takeaways
14