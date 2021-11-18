ACC opponents will clash when the Louisville Cardinals (5-5, 0-0 ACC) face the Duke Blue Devils (3-7, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Louisville vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Louisville and its opponents have combined to put up more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.

In 40% of Duke's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 60.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.2, is 6.3 points fewer than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 61.8 points per game, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 60.1 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Cardinals have been favored by 19.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Louisville's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 6.8 fewer points per game (30.0) than the Blue Devils give up (36.8).

When Louisville scores more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 436.8 yards per game, 62.1 fewer yards than the 498.9 the Blue Devils allow per outing.

Louisville is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 498.9 yards.

The Cardinals have 12 giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 14 takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Blue Devils average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.2) than the Cardinals surrender (25.0).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team scores more than 25.0 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 49.6 more yards per game (434.8) than the Cardinals allow per contest (385.2).

When Duke picks up over 385.2 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (13).

Season Stats