LSU vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe
Over/Under Insights
- LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 4.7 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 29 points or more.
- LSU has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers score 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks surrender (35.4).
- When LSU scores more than 35.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks allow per matchup (463.4).
- This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (16).
UL Monroe Stats and Trends
- UL Monroe has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Warhawks have been underdogs by 29 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
- UL Monroe's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Warhawks score 22.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Tigers allow (26.6).
- When UL Monroe records more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Warhawks average 55.4 fewer yards per game (330.5) than the Tigers allow per matchup (385.9).
- In games that UL Monroe picks up over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Warhawks have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (12).
Season Stats
|LSU
|Stats
|UL Monroe
27.1
Avg. Points Scored
22.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
366.1
Avg. Total Yards
330.5
385.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
463.4
12
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16