The LSU Tigers (4-6) will battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Odds for LSU vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

LSU and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 62.2, 4.7 points more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

In 2021, games involving the Warhawks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 2.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Tigers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 29 points or more.

LSU has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 8.3 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Warhawks surrender (35.4).

When LSU scores more than 35.4 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 97.3 fewer yards per game (366.1), than the Warhawks allow per matchup (463.4).

This year, the Tigers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Warhawks have takeaways (16).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have been underdogs by 29 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

UL Monroe's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Warhawks score 22.1 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Tigers allow (26.6).

When UL Monroe records more than 26.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Warhawks average 55.4 fewer yards per game (330.5) than the Tigers allow per matchup (385.9).

In games that UL Monroe picks up over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Warhawks have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Tigers have forced (12).

Season Stats