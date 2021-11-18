Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has thrown for 2,333 yards (233.3 per game) while completing 69% of his passes (223-of-323), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He has tacked on 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
- Jones accounts for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 323 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Falcons have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Jones completed 82.6% of his pass attempts for 198 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Jones has racked up 554 passing yards (184.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (49-of-76) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
43
12.9%
33
520
3
2
4.2%
Jakobi Meyers
76
22.8%
50
483
1
8
16.7%
Nelson Agholor
46
13.8%
24
356
2
5
10.4%
