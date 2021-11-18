Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

Author:

Mac Jones has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (6-4) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has thrown for 2,333 yards (233.3 per game) while completing 69% of his passes (223-of-323), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
  • Jones accounts for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 323 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Jones completed 82.6% of his pass attempts for 198 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Jones has racked up 554 passing yards (184.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (49-of-76) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

43

12.9%

33

520

3

2

4.2%

Jakobi Meyers

76

22.8%

50

483

1

8

16.7%

Nelson Agholor

46

13.8%

24

356

2

5

10.4%

Powered By Data Skrive