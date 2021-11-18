Mac Jones has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Jones' New England Patriots (6-4) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has thrown for 2,333 yards (233.3 per game) while completing 69% of his passes (223-of-323), with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He has tacked on 59 rushing yards on 19 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.

Jones accounts for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 47 of his 323 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Jones will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (256.3 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Jones completed 82.6% of his pass attempts for 198 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Jones has racked up 554 passing yards (184.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage this year (49-of-76) while throwing four touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4%

Powered By Data Skrive