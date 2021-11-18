Publish date:
Marshall vs. Charlotte College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall's games this season have gone over 61.5 points three of 10 times.
- Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 12.0 points above the 49.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61.5 .
- The 61.5 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 59.2 average total in 49ers games this season.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- In Marshall's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Thundering Herd score 33.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 49ers surrender per contest (30.3).
- When Marshall records more than 30.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per outing (455.3).
- Marshall is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 455.3 yards.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The 49ers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The 49ers rack up 26.4 points per game, 7.2 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.2).
- When Charlotte puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The 49ers average only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (381.0).
- Charlotte is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 381.0 yards.
- The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Charlotte
33.8
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
474.0
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
381.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.3
21
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
12