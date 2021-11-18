C-USA opponents will clash when the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Charlotte 49ers (5-5, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Marshall vs. Charlotte

Over/Under Insights

Marshall's games this season have gone over 61.5 points three of 10 times.

Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 61.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.2, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.0 points above the 49.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 58.7, 2.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61.5 .

The 61.5 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 59.2 average total in 49ers games this season.

Marshall Stats and Trends

In Marshall's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Thundering Herd score 33.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 49ers surrender per contest (30.3).

When Marshall records more than 30.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Thundering Herd collect only 18.7 more yards per game (474.0), than the 49ers give up per outing (455.3).

Marshall is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 455.3 yards.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the 49ers' takeaways (12).

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 14.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Charlotte's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The 49ers rack up 26.4 points per game, 7.2 more than the Thundering Herd allow (19.2).

When Charlotte puts up more than 19.2 points, it is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The 49ers average only 18.5 more yards per game (399.5) than the Thundering Herd allow per outing (381.0).

Charlotte is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team totals over 381.0 yards.

The 49ers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Thundering Herd have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats