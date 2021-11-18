Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) hit the field in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has 38 catches on 66 targets, with a team-high 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 29.6% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Jones' 54 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers are 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Jones was targeted six times, picking up 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per catch).
  • Jones has put up 10 catches for 91 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 19 times and averages 30.3 receiving yards.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

50

-

34

399

0

4

-

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Jamal Agnew

36

10.8%

21

211

1

3

11.1%

