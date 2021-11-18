Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) hit the field in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has 38 catches on 66 targets, with a team-high 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.8% of the 333 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 29.6% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jones' 54 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the 49ers are 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Jones' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.4 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Jones was targeted six times, picking up 35 yards on two receptions (averaging 17.5 yards per catch).

Jones has put up 10 catches for 91 yards over his last three outings. He was targeted 19 times and averages 30.3 receiving yards.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 50 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1% Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1%

