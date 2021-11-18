Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 2,274 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year (252.7 per game).
- He has added 37 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
- Ryan has attempted 46 of his 322 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New England
- In two matchups against the Patriots, Ryan averaged 258.5 passing yards per game, 6.0 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.
- Ryan threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Patriots, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 236.8 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Ryan put together a 117-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 42.9% of his passes with two interceptions.
- In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 606 yards (202.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (52-of-78), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 11 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
64
19.3%
40
606
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
14.8%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
15.7%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
Powered By Data Skrive