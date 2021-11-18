Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-5) hit the field against the New England Patriots (6-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 2,274 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year (252.7 per game).
  • He has added 37 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per game.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
  • Ryan has attempted 46 of his 322 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New England

  • In two matchups against the Patriots, Ryan averaged 258.5 passing yards per game, 6.0 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.
  • Ryan threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Patriots, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 236.8 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Ryan put together a 117-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 42.9% of his passes with two interceptions.
  • In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 606 yards (202.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (52-of-78), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 11 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

64

19.3%

40

606

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

14.8%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

15.7%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

