Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Matt Ryan, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-5) hit the field against the New England Patriots (6-4) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 2,274 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes (218-of-322), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this year (252.7 per game).

He has added 37 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per game.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.

Ryan has attempted 46 of his 322 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New England

In two matchups against the Patriots, Ryan averaged 258.5 passing yards per game, 6.0 yards higher than his over/under for Thursday.

Ryan threw at least one touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Patriots, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 236.8 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Patriots defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Ryan put together a 117-yard performance against the Cowboys last week, completing 42.9% of his passes with two interceptions.

In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 606 yards (202.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (52-of-78), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 11 rushing yards (3.7 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 64 19.3% 40 606 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 14.8% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 15.7% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

Powered By Data Skrive