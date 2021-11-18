Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East foes will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) face the New York Jets (2-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Miami's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of 10 times.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 13.6 points under the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Miami's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Dolphins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Dolphins score 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets surrender (32.9).
  • The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7), than the Jets allow per matchup (417.1).
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (7).
  • So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Jets average 17.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.2 points.
  • The Jets average 333.0 yards per game, 50.1 fewer yards than the 383.1 the Dolphins give up.
  • In games that New York piles up more than 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This season the Jets have turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than the Dolphins' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • New York has gone over the total in three of four games at home this season.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.6 total points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • On the road, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • Miami has hit the over twice in five road games this year.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

