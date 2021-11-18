AFC East foes will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) face the New York Jets (2-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of 10 times.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 13.6 points under the 58.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 46.0 points, a number 1.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Dolphins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Dolphins score 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets surrender (32.9).

The Dolphins average 114.4 fewer yards per game (302.7), than the Jets allow per matchup (417.1).

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Jets have forced (7).

Jets stats and trends

So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

The Jets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Jets average 17.9 points per game, 7.3 fewer than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.2 points.

The Jets average 333.0 yards per game, 50.1 fewer yards than the 383.1 the Dolphins give up.

In games that New York piles up more than 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Jets have turned the ball over 22 times, seven more than the Dolphins' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

New York has gone over the total in three of four games at home this season.

Jets home games this season average 44.6 total points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Miami has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

Miami has hit the over twice in five road games this year.

Dolphins away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

