ACC foes will clash when the Miami Hurricanes (5-5, 0-0 ACC) face the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Virginia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in three of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.7 points per game, 0.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 59.6, 3.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 56.

The 52.6 PPG average total in Hokies games this season is 3.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 8 points or more.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Hurricanes rack up 11.1 more points per game (32.4) than the Hokies allow (21.3).

Miami is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.3 points.

The Hurricanes collect 71.9 more yards per game (444.5) than the Hokies allow per matchup (372.6).

In games that Miami churns out more than 372.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Hokies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

Virginia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Hokies put up 6.2 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).

Virginia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Hokies collect 47.4 fewer yards per game (360.7) than the Hurricanes give up (408.1).

In games that Virginia Tech picks up over 408.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (9).

Season Stats