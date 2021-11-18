Publish date:
Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of 10 times.
- Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines average 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins give up (31.4).
- Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.
- The Wolverines average 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (412.4).
- In games that Michigan picks up more than 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have eight giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have nine takeaways .
Maryland Stats and Trends
- In Maryland's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Terrapins put up 10.8 more points per game (26.9) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
- Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.1 points.
- The Terrapins average 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines allow (301.5).
- Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals more than 301.5 yards.
- The Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (14).
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Maryland
34.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.9
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
442.4
Avg. Total Yards
431.9
301.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
412.4
8
Giveaways
16
14
Takeaways
9