November 18, 2021
Michigan vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten opponents will meet when the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Michigan vs. Maryland

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan's games this season have gone over 56.5 points four of 10 times.
  • Maryland has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 61.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Wolverines games this season is 51.4, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Michigan has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 14.5 points or more five times this season and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Wolverines average 3.3 more points per game (34.7) than the Terrapins give up (31.4).
  • Michigan is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.
  • The Wolverines average 30.0 more yards per game (442.4) than the Terrapins give up per outing (412.4).
  • In games that Michigan picks up more than 412.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Wolverines have eight giveaways this season, while the Terrapins have nine takeaways .
  • In Maryland's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Terrapins are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
  • Maryland's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Terrapins put up 10.8 more points per game (26.9) than the Wolverines give up (16.1).
  • Maryland is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 16.1 points.
  • The Terrapins average 130.4 more yards per game (431.9) than the Wolverines allow (301.5).
  • Maryland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals more than 301.5 yards.
  • The Terrapins have turned the ball over 16 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolverines have forced (14).
Season Stats

MichiganStatsMaryland

34.7

Avg. Points Scored

26.9

16.1

Avg. Points Allowed

31.4

442.4

Avg. Total Yards

431.9

301.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

412.4

8

Giveaways

16

14

Takeaways

9