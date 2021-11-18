The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) and Old Dominion Monarchs (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) will battle in clash of C-USA foes at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee's games this season have gone over 50 points six of nine times.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 50 points in six of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 57.5 points per game average.

The 54.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.9 more than the 50 total in this contest.

The average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 57.6, 7.6 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.

The 55.0 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Middle Tennessee is 4-4-1 this season.

This season, the Blue Raiders have an against the spread record of 3-0 in their three games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Blue Raiders score 31.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Monarchs surrender per matchup (28.0).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 28.0 points, it is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders rack up 349.4 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 357.9 the Monarchs allow per contest.

When Middle Tennessee totals more than 357.9 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (10).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Old Dominion is 6-4-0 this season.

The Monarchs have been underdogs by 4 points or more eight times this year and are 4-4 ATS in those matchups.

Old Dominion's games this season have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Monarchs average just 0.7 fewer points per game (26.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (26.9).

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Monarchs collect 384.3 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 365.5 the Blue Raiders give up.

When Old Dominion picks up over 365.5 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Monarchs have 19 giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 29 takeaways .

