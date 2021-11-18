Before placing any bets on Mike Davis' player prop bets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the New England Patriots (6-4) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 289 yards on 88 carries (32.1 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He's also tacked on 24 catches for 115 yards (12.8 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 88, or 41.1%, of his team's 214 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.9 yards per game.

The Falcons are up against the NFL's second-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this season).

Recent Performances

Davis put together an 18-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball four times (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Davis has run for 75 yards on 22 carries (25.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 88 41.1% 289 1 12 42.9% 3.3 Cordarrelle Patterson 77 36.0% 303 2 11 39.3% 3.9 Wayne Gallman 23 10.7% 88 0 0 0.0% 3.8 Matt Ryan 17 7.9% 37 1 5 17.9% 2.2

