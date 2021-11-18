Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any bets on Mike Davis' player prop bets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the New England Patriots (6-4) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has 289 yards on 88 carries (32.1 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He's also tacked on 24 catches for 115 yards (12.8 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 88, or 41.1%, of his team's 214 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Davis' matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 107.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons are up against the NFL's second-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (five this season).

Recent Performances

  • Davis put together an 18-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball four times (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Davis has run for 75 yards on 22 carries (25.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

88

41.1%

289

1

12

42.9%

3.3

Cordarrelle Patterson

77

36.0%

303

2

11

39.3%

3.9

Wayne Gallman

23

10.7%

88

0

0

0.0%

3.8

Matt Ryan

17

7.9%

37

1

5

17.9%

2.2

Powered By Data Skrive