Publish date:
Minnesota vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- In 50% of Indiana's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.5.
- The two teams combine to average 44.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.7 points fewer than the 51.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 8.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Golden Gophers rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.0).
- Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.0 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 365.8 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 376.7 the Hoosiers allow per matchup.
- When Minnesota totals over 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Minnesota at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This year, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Hoosiers score 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Golden Gophers allow.
- Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 19.2 points.
- The Hoosiers average only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (296.7).
- In games that Indiana totals more than 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Indiana
25.5
Avg. Points Scored
18.6
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
307.1
296.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
376.7
10
Giveaways
19
12
Takeaways
9