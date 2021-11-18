Big Ten opponents will clash when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) face the Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Minnesota vs. Indiana

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

In 50% of Indiana's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 43.5.

The two teams combine to average 44.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.7 points fewer than the 51.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 8.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Hoosiers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Golden Gophers rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Hoosiers surrender (32.0).

Minnesota is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.0 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 365.8 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 376.7 the Hoosiers allow per matchup.

When Minnesota totals over 376.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Hoosiers' takeaways (9).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This year, the Hoosiers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Indiana's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Hoosiers score 18.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.2 the Golden Gophers allow.

Indiana is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team notches more than 19.2 points.

The Hoosiers average only 10.4 more yards per game (307.1) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (296.7).

In games that Indiana totals more than 296.7 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Golden Gophers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats