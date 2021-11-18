Publish date:
NC State vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse
Over/Under Insights
- NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.
- In 40% of Syracuse's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 43.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 54.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
NC State Stats and Trends
- In NC State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wolf Pack have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- NC State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Wolf Pack put up 32.2 points per game, 7.8 more than the Orange allow per matchup (24.4).
- NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange give up per outing (323.3).
- When NC State picks up over 323.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Orange's takeaways (6).
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- Syracuse has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Orange have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Orange put up 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack allow (18.9).
- Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.
- The Orange rack up 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (329.9).
- When Syracuse totals over 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Orange have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|NC State
|Stats
|Syracuse
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
26.8
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
421.4
Avg. Total Yards
392.0
329.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
10
Giveaways
10
13
Takeaways
6