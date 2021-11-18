The No. 25 NC State Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (5-5, 0-0 ACC) will face each other in clash of ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Odds for NC State vs. Syracuse

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of 10 games this season.

In 40% of Syracuse's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The two teams combine to average 59 points per game, 8.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 7.2 points greater than the 43.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 54.7, 4.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

In NC State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been favored by 11.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Wolf Pack put up 32.2 points per game, 7.8 more than the Orange allow per matchup (24.4).

NC State is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Wolf Pack average 98.1 more yards per game (421.4) than the Orange give up per outing (323.3).

When NC State picks up over 323.3 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Orange's takeaways (6).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Orange have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Syracuse's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Orange put up 26.8 points per game, 7.9 more than the Wolf Pack allow (18.9).

Syracuse is 7-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.9 points.

The Orange rack up 62.1 more yards per game (392.0) than the Wolf Pack allow (329.9).

When Syracuse totals over 329.9 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Orange have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats