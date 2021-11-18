MWC opponents will do battle when the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the Air Force Falcons (7-3, 0-0 MWC) at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.

Odds for Nevada vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

Nevada has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Air Force and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.2 points per game, 10.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 56.9 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Friday's total.

The 52.5 total in this game is 6.6 points above the 45.9 average total in Falcons games this season.

Nevada Stats and Trends

Nevada has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Wolf Pack average 17.3 more points per game (34.9) than the Falcons give up (17.6).

Nevada is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 17.6 points.

The Wolf Pack collect 150.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Falcons give up per matchup (287.5).

In games that Nevada piles up more than 287.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (13).

Air Force Stats and Trends

In Air Force's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Air Force's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Falcons rack up 28.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.2).

When Air Force puts up more than 24.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Falcons average 407.6 yards per game, 24.5 more yards than the 383.1 the Wolf Pack give up.

Air Force is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 383.1 yards.

The Falcons have eight giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 19 takeaways .

