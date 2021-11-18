Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (6-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 11 clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5).

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New England's games this season have gone over 47 points five of 10 times.
  • In 55.6% of Atlanta's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 47.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • New England has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Patriots have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Patriots rack up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per contest the Falcons surrender.
  • When New England records more than 29.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2) than the Falcons give up per contest (368.3).
  • When New England amasses over 368.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (8).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Atlanta is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This year the Falcons score just 2.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Patriots allow (17.7).
  • When Atlanta records more than 17.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Falcons collect 324.2 yards per game, only 3.8 fewer than the 328.0 the Patriots allow.
  • In games that Atlanta amasses over 328.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.
  • This year, in four home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, the same as this matchup's over/under.
  • New England is 4-0 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.
  • Away from home, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four road games this season, New England has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

