The New England Patriots (6-4) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 11 clash with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5).

Odds for Patriots vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New England's games this season have gone over 47 points five of 10 times.

In 55.6% of Atlanta's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 0.3 points more than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 46.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games have an average total of 44.9 points this season, 2.1 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.1 points, 1.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Patriots have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Patriots rack up 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 per contest the Falcons surrender.

When New England records more than 29.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Patriots rack up just 12.1 fewer yards per game (356.2) than the Falcons give up per contest (368.3).

When New England amasses over 368.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (8).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Atlanta's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year the Falcons score just 2.1 more points per game (19.8) than the Patriots allow (17.7).

When Atlanta records more than 17.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Falcons collect 324.2 yards per game, only 3.8 fewer than the 328.0 the Patriots allow.

In games that Atlanta amasses over 328.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season the Falcons have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

Atlanta has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this year.

This year, in four home games, Atlanta has hit the over twice.

The average total in Falcons home games this season is 47.0 points, the same as this matchup's over/under.

New England is 4-0 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, away from home.

Away from home, the Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

In four road games this season, New England has hit the over twice.

The average total in Patriots away games this season is 43.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

