C-USA foes will clash when the North Texas Mean Green (4-6, 0-0 C-USA) face the Florida International Panthers (1-9, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for North Texas vs. Florida International

Over/Under Insights

North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of nine games this season.

In 66.7% of Florida International's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 57.5.

Saturday's total is 10.6 points higher than the combined 46.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 69 points per game, 11.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mean Green games this season is 61.5, 4.0 points above Saturday's over/under of 57.5.

The 58.2 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Mean Green put up 14.1 fewer points per game (24.9) than the Panthers allow (39.0).

The Mean Green rack up 421.8 yards per game, 63.9 fewer yards than the 485.7 the Panthers give up per outing.

When North Texas totals over 485.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has two wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Panthers have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Florida International has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Panthers average 22.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Mean Green give up (30.0).

Florida International is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 30.0 points.

The Panthers rack up just 15.6 fewer yards per game (377.1) than the Mean Green give up (392.7).

In games that Florida International piles up more than 392.7 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (14).

Season Stats