The No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) will battle in a matchup at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 59.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 61.1 points per game, 1.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.8 points above the 50.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 54.3, 5.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Fighting Irish won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17 points or more.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Fighting Irish average just 2.1 more points per game (32.3) than the Yellow Jackets surrender (30.2).

When Notre Dame records more than 30.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish average 52.4 fewer yards per game (396.6), than the Yellow Jackets give up per outing (449.0).

This year, the Fighting Irish have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Yellow Jackets have forced 13.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Yellow Jackets won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 17 points or more.

Georgia Tech has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 8.3 more points per game (28.8) than the Fighting Irish surrender (20.5).

Georgia Tech is 3-5 against the spread and 3-5 overall when the team notches more than 20.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets rack up 402.4 yards per game, 40.6 more yards than the 361.8 the Fighting Irish allow.

In games that Georgia Tech piles up more than 361.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have 12 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats