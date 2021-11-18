Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
BETTING
Ohio State vs. Michigan State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Big Ten rivals will meet when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • Michigan State's games have gone over 68.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 12.4 points lower than the two team's combined 80.9 points per game average.
  • The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 68.5 total in this contest.
  • The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 14.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Ohio State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 19-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes average 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans surrender (22.5).
  • Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Buckeyes collect 106.0 more yards per game (550.0) than the Spartans allow per matchup (444.0).
  • In games that Ohio State piles up over 444.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (16).
  • Michigan State has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • Michigan State's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Spartans average 34.6 points per game, 14.4 more than the Buckeyes give up (20.2).
  • Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.
  • The Spartans average 81.0 more yards per game (449.9) than the Buckeyes allow (368.9).
  • In games that Michigan State amasses over 368.9 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Spartans have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsMichigan State

46.3

Avg. Points Scored

34.6

20.2

Avg. Points Allowed

22.5

550.0

Avg. Total Yards

449.9

368.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

444.0

8

Giveaways

13

17

Takeaways

16