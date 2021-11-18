Big Ten rivals will meet when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 68.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Michigan State's games have gone over 68.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 12.4 points lower than the two team's combined 80.9 points per game average.

The 42.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 25.8 fewer than the 68.5 total in this contest.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 63.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Spartans have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 14.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 19-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes average 23.8 more points per game (46.3) than the Spartans surrender (22.5).

Ohio State is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.5 points.

The Buckeyes collect 106.0 more yards per game (550.0) than the Spartans allow per matchup (444.0).

In games that Ohio State piles up over 444.0 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over eight times this season, eight fewer than the Spartans have forced (16).

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

Michigan State's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Spartans average 34.6 points per game, 14.4 more than the Buckeyes give up (20.2).

Michigan State is 6-2-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.

The Spartans average 81.0 more yards per game (449.9) than the Buckeyes allow (368.9).

In games that Michigan State amasses over 368.9 yards, the team is 6-1-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Spartans have 13 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats