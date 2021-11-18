Publish date:
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 59.5 points six of 10 times.
- In 44.4% of Iowa State's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The two teams combine to score 72.5 points per game, 13 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, 14.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.2, 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The 51.6 PPG average total in Cyclones games this season is 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- Oklahoma has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Sooners put up 40 points per game, 19.5 more than the Cyclones surrender per matchup (20.5).
- Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.
- The Sooners average 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones give up per contest (306.4).
- In games that Oklahoma amasses over 306.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- This year, the Sooners have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cyclones have takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma at SISportsbook.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- Iowa State's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Cyclones average 32.5 points per game, eight more than the Sooners give up (24.5).
- When Iowa State scores more than 24.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cyclones average 434.7 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.
- Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 384.7 yards.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over 10 times, seven fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Iowa State
40
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
455.3
Avg. Total Yards
434.7
384.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
306.4
10
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
12