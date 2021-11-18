The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma's games this season have gone over 59.5 points six of 10 times.

In 44.4% of Iowa State's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The two teams combine to score 72.5 points per game, 13 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, 14.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Sooners games this season is 63.2, 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The 51.6 PPG average total in Cyclones games this season is 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Sooners have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Sooners put up 40 points per game, 19.5 more than the Cyclones surrender per matchup (20.5).

Oklahoma is 4-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Sooners average 148.9 more yards per game (455.3) than the Cyclones give up per contest (306.4).

In games that Oklahoma amasses over 306.4 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

This year, the Sooners have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Cyclones have takeaways (12).

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

Iowa State's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Cyclones average 32.5 points per game, eight more than the Sooners give up (24.5).

When Iowa State scores more than 24.5 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cyclones average 434.7 yards per game, 50 more yards than the 384.7 the Sooners give up.

Iowa State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out over 384.7 yards.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over 10 times, seven fewer times than the Sooners have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats