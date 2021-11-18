Big 12 opponents will clash when the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points just two times this year.

So far this season, 60% of Texas Tech's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to average 65.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.6 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 52.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 60.2 points per game average total in Red Raiders games this season.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma State's 10 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Cowboys average 32.2 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per matchup the Red Raiders allow.

Oklahoma State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.5 points.

The Cowboys collect only 6.8 more yards per game (413.7), than the Red Raiders allow per contest (406.9).

In games that Oklahoma State picks up more than 406.9 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 5-4-1 this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas Tech has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders rack up 17.2 more points per game (33.6) than the Cowboys give up (16.4).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 16.4 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 163.9 more yards per game (440.5) than the Cowboys give up (276.6).

In games that Texas Tech piles up over 276.6 yards, the team is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (13).

Season Stats