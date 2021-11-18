Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Olamide Zaccheaus' player props for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the New England Patriots (6-4) take the field in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has 15 receptions (on 29 targets) for 194 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.8% of the 331 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots are conceding 236.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Zaccheaus put together a 22-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted seven times.
  • Zaccheaus' six receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

29

8.8%

15

194

3

5

10.9%

Kyle Pitts

64

19.3%

40

606

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

14.8%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

15.7%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

Powered By Data Skrive