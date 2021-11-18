Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus has 15 receptions (on 29 targets) for 194 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 8.8% of the 331 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- The Patriots are conceding 236.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Zaccheaus put together a 22-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted seven times.
- Zaccheaus' six receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
29
8.8%
15
194
3
5
10.9%
Kyle Pitts
64
19.3%
40
606
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
14.8%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
15.7%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
