Before placing any wagers on Olamide Zaccheaus' player props for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Zaccheaus' Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the New England Patriots (6-4) take the field in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has 15 receptions (on 29 targets) for 194 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 8.8% of the 331 passes thrown by his team have gone Zaccheaus' way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots are conceding 236.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Zaccheaus put together a 22-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted seven times.

Zaccheaus' six receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 29 8.8% 15 194 3 5 10.9% Kyle Pitts 64 19.3% 40 606 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 14.8% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 15.7% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

Powered By Data Skrive