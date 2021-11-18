SEC rivals will clash when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.

Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 71.6 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this season.

The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 36.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Rebels put up 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per outing the Commodores allow.

Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.

The Rebels rack up 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per contest (458.6).

Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 458.6 yards.

This year, the Rebels have seven turnovers, seven fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This year, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 36.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Commodores score 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels surrender (26.2).

Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.2 points.

The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels allow.

The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats