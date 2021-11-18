Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC rivals will clash when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, 0-0 SEC) meet the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 71.6 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.
  • Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this season.
  • The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 36.5 points or more.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Rebels put up 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per outing the Commodores allow.
  • Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
  • The Rebels rack up 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per contest (458.6).
  • Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 458.6 yards.
  • This year, the Rebels have seven turnovers, seven fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (14).
  This year, the Rebels have seven turnovers, seven fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (14).
  • Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • This year, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 36.5 points or more.
  • Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Commodores score 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels surrender (26.2).
  • Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.2 points.
  • The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels allow.
  • The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Ole MissStatsVanderbilt

36.9

Avg. Points Scored

15.1

26.2

Avg. Points Allowed

35.4

522.2

Avg. Total Yards

297.7

427.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

458.6

7

Giveaways

17

19

Takeaways

14