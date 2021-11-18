Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- Vanderbilt has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.5 points higher than the combined 52 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 61.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 71.6 points per game in 2021, 7.1 more than Saturday's total.
- The 64.5 over/under in this game is 10.7 points above the 53.8 average total in Commodores games this season.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-3-0 this season.
- The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 36.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Rebels put up 36.9 points per game, comparable to the 35.4 per outing the Commodores allow.
- Ole Miss is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 35.4 points.
- The Rebels rack up 63.6 more yards per game (522.2) than the Commodores give up per contest (458.6).
- Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 458.6 yards.
- This year, the Rebels have seven turnovers, seven fewer than the Commodores have takeaways (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This year, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 36.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt's games this season have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Commodores score 11.1 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Rebels surrender (26.2).
- Vanderbilt is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 26.2 points.
- The Commodores rack up 297.7 yards per game, 129.5 fewer yards than the 427.2 the Rebels allow.
- The Commodores have 17 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
522.2
Avg. Total Yards
297.7
427.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
458.6
7
Giveaways
17
19
Takeaways
14