Big Ten opponents will clash when the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Penn State's games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of 10 times.

So far this season, 33.3% of Rutgers' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 2.5 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52, 5.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 17 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Nittany Lions rack up 26 points per game, 3.3 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (22.7).

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.7 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 379.9 yards per game, just seven more than the 372.9 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.

Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 372.9 yards.

This year, the Nittany Lions have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (17).

Rutgers Stats and Trends

In Rutgers' 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 17 points or more.

Rutgers has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 5.9 more points per game (23) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).

When Rutgers scores more than 17.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights collect 326.5 yards per game, 25.2 fewer yards than the 351.7 the Nittany Lions allow.

In games that Rutgers picks up more than 351.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .

