Publish date:
Penn State vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Penn State vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State's games this season have gone over 46.5 points four of 10 times.
- So far this season, 33.3% of Rutgers' games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49, is 2.5 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52, 5.5 points above Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Scarlet Knights have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 0.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- In Penn State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Nittany Lions have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 17 points or more.
- Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 26 points per game, 3.3 more than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (22.7).
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team records more than 22.7 points.
- The Nittany Lions collect 379.9 yards per game, just seven more than the 372.9 the Scarlet Knights allow per matchup.
- Penn State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up more than 372.9 yards.
- This year, the Nittany Lions have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Scarlet Knights have takeaways (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- In Rutgers' 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Scarlet Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 17 points or more.
- Rutgers has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 5.9 more points per game (23) than the Nittany Lions allow (17.1).
- When Rutgers scores more than 17.1 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights collect 326.5 yards per game, 25.2 fewer yards than the 351.7 the Nittany Lions allow.
- In games that Rutgers picks up more than 351.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have 10 giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 17 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Rutgers
26
Avg. Points Scored
23
17.1
Avg. Points Allowed
22.7
379.9
Avg. Total Yards
326.5
351.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.9
11
Giveaways
10
17
Takeaways
17