The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in five of nine games this season.

Sunday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 49.3, 6.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The 43-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 44.5 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Eagles rack up 5.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Saints give up (19.8).

When Philadelphia scores more than 19.8 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Eagles average only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per outing (337.8).

In games that Philadelphia piles up over 337.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Saints have forced (13).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Saints rack up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 the Eagles allow.

When New Orleans scores more than 23.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Saints collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Eagles give up (349.5).

When New Orleans amasses more than 349.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.

Philadelphia has hit the over twice in four home games this year.

Eagles home games this season average 51.1 total points, 8.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).

On the road, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

New Orleans has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.

This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

