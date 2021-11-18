Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will face each other in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 7.4 points lower than the two team's combined 50.4 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 49.3, 6.3 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The 43-point total for this game is 1.5 points below the 44.5 points per game average total in Saints games this season.
  • In Philadelphia's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
  • The Eagles rack up 5.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Saints give up (19.8).
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 19.8 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
  • The Eagles average only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per outing (337.8).
  • In games that Philadelphia piles up over 337.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Saints have forced (13).
  • New Orleans is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Saints have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Saints rack up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 the Eagles allow.
  • When New Orleans scores more than 23.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Saints collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (321.1) than the Eagles give up (349.5).
  • When New Orleans amasses more than 349.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over twice in four home games this year.
  • Eagles home games this season average 51.1 total points, 8.1 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • On the road, New Orleans is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • New Orleans has gone over the total twice in five road games this season.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

