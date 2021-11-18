Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in four of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 53.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 65.4 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Panthers have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Panthers put up 13.0 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers give up (30.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.
- The Panthers average 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (461.9).
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 461.9 yards.
- This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cavaliers have forced 11.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Virginia has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Cavaliers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers give up (22.7).
- Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers give up.
- When Virginia totals more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This season the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Panthers have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Virginia
43.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
30.5
531.0
Avg. Total Yards
518.2
348.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
461.9
11
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
11