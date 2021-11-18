ACC foes will meet when the No. 20 Pittsburgh Panthers (8-2, 0-0 ACC) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (6-4, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 66 points in six of 10 games this season.

Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 66 points in four of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 78.8 points per game, 12.8 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 53.2 points per game, 12.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 58.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.4 PPG average total in Cavaliers games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played 10 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 14.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The Panthers put up 13.0 more points per game (43.5) than the Cavaliers give up (30.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Panthers average 69.1 more yards per game (531.0) than the Cavaliers give up per contest (461.9).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team amasses more than 461.9 yards.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cavaliers have forced 11.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has five wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Cavaliers rack up 12.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Panthers give up (22.7).

Virginia is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 518.2 yards per game, 169.3 more yards than the 348.9 the Panthers give up.

When Virginia totals more than 348.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the Cavaliers have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Panthers have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats