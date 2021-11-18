Publish date:
Purdue vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 5.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Boilermakers score just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).
- When Purdue records more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8), than the Wildcats allow per outing (422.2).
- In games that Purdue picks up more than 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Northwestern is 3-7-0 this year.
- This year, the Wildcats have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 11 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats score 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers surrender (22.5).
- When Northwestern records more than 22.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 331.4 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Boilermakers give up.
- In games that Northwestern amasses over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
17.1
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.9
416.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.4
359.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.2
15
Giveaways
19
14
Takeaways
15