The Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup versus the Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Purdue vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Purdue has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 40% of Northwestern's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.5, is 5.0 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Boilermakers games this season feature an average total of 53.7 points, a number 6.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have been favored by 11 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Purdue's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

The Boilermakers score just 1.5 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats allow (26.9).

When Purdue records more than 26.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Boilermakers average just 5.4 fewer yards per game (416.8), than the Wildcats allow per outing (422.2).

In games that Purdue picks up more than 422.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have 15 takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northwestern is 3-7-0 this year.

This year, the Wildcats have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 11 points or more.

Northwestern's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 5.4 fewer points per game (17.1) than the Boilermakers surrender (22.5).

When Northwestern records more than 22.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 331.4 yards per game, 27.8 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Boilermakers give up.

In games that Northwestern amasses over 359.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (14).

Season Stats