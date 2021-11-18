The No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs (9-1, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (2-8, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC opponents at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Odds for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 88.9% of UNLV's games (8/9) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 41.

Friday's total is 8.2 points lower than the two team's combined 49.2 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.9 points per game, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.9, 2.9 points more than Friday's over/under of 41.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 13.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in three chances).

San Diego State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Aztecs score 27.7 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Rebels give up per outing (31.8).

San Diego State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Aztecs collect 79.1 fewer yards per game (332.1) than the Rebels allow per matchup (411.2).

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 411.2 yards.

This year, the Aztecs have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (15).

UNLV Stats and Trends

In UNLV's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have an against-the-spread record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

UNLV's games this season have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Rebels rack up 4.4 more points per game (21.5) than the Aztecs allow (17.1).

When UNLV puts up more than 17.1 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Rebels average only 7.8 more yards per game (313.5) than the Aztecs allow (305.7).

In games that UNLV churns out over 305.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Aztecs have forced (15).

Season Stats