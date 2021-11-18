The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of nine times.

In 44.4% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 3.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 2.6 more than the set total in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year, the 49ers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).

San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.

The 49ers average just 4.2 fewer yards per game (362.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (366.4).

In games that San Francisco amasses over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-5-0 this season.

The Jaguars are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this year.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).

The Jaguars collect only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers allow (331.4).

When Jacksonville churns out more than 331.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

This season, in five home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or more on the road.

San Francisco has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.

This season, 49ers away games average 45.9 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.