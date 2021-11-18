Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of nine times.
  • In 44.4% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 3.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.9 more than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • 49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.2 points, a number 2.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 2.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • San Francisco has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • This year, the 49ers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).
  • San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The 49ers average just 4.2 fewer yards per game (362.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (366.4).
  • In games that San Francisco amasses over 366.4 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-5-0 this season.
  • The Jaguars are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 6 points or more this year.
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Jaguars score 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).
  • The Jaguars collect only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers allow (331.4).
  • When Jacksonville churns out more than 331.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • This season, in five home games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, San Francisco has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • The 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point favorites or more on the road.
  • San Francisco has gone over the total twice in four away games this season.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 45.9 points, 1.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

