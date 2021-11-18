Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of nine games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points greater than Monday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.6, 1.1 points more than Monday's total of 49.5.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.
  • In Tampa Bay's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Buccaneers put up seven more points per game (31) than the Giants allow (24).
  • When Tampa Bay puts up more than 24 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants give up per contest (372.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay totals over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 14 takeaways.
  • In New York's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Giants rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants rack up 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers give up.
  • When New York piles up more than 334 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This season, as 10.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS.
  • In four home games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
  • This season on the road, New York is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • New York has gone over the total in three of four road games this year.
  • This season, Giants away games average 47.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

