The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of nine games this season.

New York's games have gone over 49.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.9, is 1.4 points greater than Monday's over/under.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.6, 1.1 points more than Monday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Buccaneers put up seven more points per game (31) than the Giants allow (24).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 24 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 34 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants give up per contest (372.4).

In games that Tampa Bay totals over 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 14 takeaways.

Giants stats and trends

In New York's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 23.6 points.

The Giants rack up 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334 the Buccaneers give up.

When New York piles up more than 334 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season, as 10.5-point favorites or more at home, the Buccaneers are 3-0 ATS.

In four home games this season, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

This season on the road, New York is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

New York has gone over the total in three of four road games this year.

This season, Giants away games average 47.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

