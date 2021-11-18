Before Taylor Heinicke hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (3-6) and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (201-of-306), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also rushed 39 times for 247 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per game.

The Football Team have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke accounts for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 306 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Carolina

Heinicke had 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers, 85.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Panthers.

The Panthers are conceding 194.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Heinicke completed 81.2% of his passes for 256 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.

In his last three outings, Heinicke has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 75 of 108 passes (69.4%), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also rushed 14 times for 120 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5%

Powered By Data Skrive