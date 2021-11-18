Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

Before Taylor Heinicke hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (3-6) and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off in a Week 11 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (201-of-306), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 39 times for 247 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke accounts for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 306 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Heinicke had 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers, 85.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Panthers.
  • The Panthers are conceding 194.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Heinicke completed 81.2% of his passes for 256 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.
  • In his last three outings, Heinicke has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 75 of 108 passes (69.4%), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 14 times for 120 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

Powered By Data Skrive