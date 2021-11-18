Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 2,184 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 65.7% of his passes (201-of-306), with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also rushed 39 times for 247 yards and one touchdown, averaging 27.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke accounts for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 31 of his 306 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Heinicke had 137 passing yards in one matchup against the Panthers, 85.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Panthers.
- The Panthers are conceding 194.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's best pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Heinicke completed 81.2% of his passes for 256 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, averaging five yards per carry on the ground.
- In his last three outings, Heinicke has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 per game) while completing 75 of 108 passes (69.4%), with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also rushed 14 times for 120 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
84
26.9%
49
632
4
7
22.6%
J.D. McKissic
46
14.7%
37
367
1
1
3.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
11.2%
23
230
2
11
35.5%
