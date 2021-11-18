The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for TCU vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

TCU and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Kansas' games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 64.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.2, is 15.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 78.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.9 more than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.

Horned Frogs games have an average total of 58.8 points this season, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 6.4 points above the 58.1 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

TCU's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Horned Frogs put up 14.2 fewer points per game (29.9) than the Jayhawks give up (44.1).

TCU is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 44.1 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 432.1 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 491.4 the Jayhawks allow per matchup.

In games that TCU picks up over 491.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one more turnover than the Jayhawks have forced (12).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Jayhawks have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.

Kansas' games this season have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Jayhawks rack up 15.0 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Horned Frogs allow (34.3).

The Jayhawks rack up 317.7 yards per game, 144.5 fewer yards than the 462.2 the Horned Frogs allow.

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, three fewer times than the Horned Frogs have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats