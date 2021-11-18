The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will hope to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 11 battle with the Houston Texans (1-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

In 44.4% of Houston's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 42 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.4 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 6.1 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-3-0 this season.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Titans rack up just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans give up (28.7).

Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.7 points.

The Titans rack up 38.4 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Texans allow per contest (385.9).

In games that Tennessee amasses over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Texans rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans surrender (23.2).

The Texans rack up 280.1 yards per game, 86.4 fewer yards than the 366.5 the Titans allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

In five home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.

This season, Titans home games average 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Houston is 0-5 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.

In five road games this season, Houston has hit the over once.

Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.