November 18, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (8-2) will hope to keep their six-game winning run going in a Week 11 battle with the Houston Texans (1-8).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • In 44.4% of Houston's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 42 points per game, 2.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.4 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 50.6, 6.1 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-3-0 this season.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Titans rack up just 0.9 fewer points per game (27.8) than the Texans give up (28.7).
  • Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.7 points.
  • The Titans rack up 38.4 fewer yards per game (347.5) than the Texans allow per contest (385.9).
  • In games that Tennessee amasses over 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Texans have forced (14).
  • Houston has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This year, the Texans have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Texans rack up 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans surrender (23.2).
  • The Texans rack up 280.1 yards per game, 86.4 fewer yards than the 366.5 the Titans allow.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • In five home games this year, Tennessee has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Titans home games average 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Houston is 0-5 overall, with only one win against the spread, away from home.
  • In five road games this season, Houston has hit the over once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

