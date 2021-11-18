Publish date:
Tennessee vs. South Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 0.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 9.5 points above the 52.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 61.9 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 10.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).
- Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).
- This year, the Volunteers average 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).
- Tennessee is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
- The Volunteers rack up 129.6 more yards per game (450.5) than the Jaguars give up per contest (320.9).
- In games that Tennessee churns out over 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- South Alabama has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Jaguars score 26.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Volunteers surrender (29.5).
- South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 29.5 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow (424.9).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|South Alabama
36.1
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
29.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
380.0
424.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.9
11
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
22