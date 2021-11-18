The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5) and South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will battle at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Odds for Tennessee vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 62-point total in five of 10 games this season.

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 62 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 0.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 9.5 points above the 52.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Volunteers games have an average total of 61.9 points this season, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 10.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 28 points or more (in two chances).

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 10 opportunities (70%).

This year, the Volunteers average 13.1 more points per game (36.1) than the Jaguars give up (23.0).

Tennessee is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Volunteers rack up 129.6 more yards per game (450.5) than the Jaguars give up per contest (320.9).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 320.9 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Volunteers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, 11 fewer than the Jaguars have forced (22).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Jaguars score 26.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Volunteers surrender (29.5).

South Alabama is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 29.5 points.

The Jaguars rack up 44.9 fewer yards per game (380.0) than the Volunteers allow (424.9).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, six more turnovers than the Volunteers have forced (11).

Season Stats