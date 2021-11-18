Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has hauled in 49 balls, with a team-high 632 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times, and is averaging 70.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 26.9% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- McLaurin, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Panthers are giving up 194.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, McLaurin hauled in six passes for 59 yards while being targeted eight times.
- McLaurin has grabbed 16 passes (on 27 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
84
26.9%
49
632
4
7
22.6%
J.D. McKissic
46
14.7%
37
367
1
1
3.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
11.2%
23
230
2
11
35.5%
Adam Humphries
30
9.6%
21
225
0
1
3.2%
