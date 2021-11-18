Terry McLaurin has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has hauled in 49 balls, with a team-high 632 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times, and is averaging 70.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 26.9% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

McLaurin, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Panthers are giving up 194.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, McLaurin hauled in six passes for 59 yards while being targeted eight times.

McLaurin has grabbed 16 passes (on 27 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5% Adam Humphries 30 9.6% 21 225 0 1 3.2%

