November 18, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

Terry McLaurin has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has hauled in 49 balls, with a team-high 632 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 84 times, and is averaging 70.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 26.9% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Panthers are giving up 194.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, McLaurin hauled in six passes for 59 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • McLaurin has grabbed 16 passes (on 27 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

Adam Humphries

30

9.6%

21

225

0

1

3.2%

