Publish date:
Tulane vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 71.5 points per game, 11.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Green Wave games this season is 62.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Tulane's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Green Wave put up 25.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Bulls allow per outing (35.4).
- The Green Wave collect 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7), than the Bulls allow per matchup (486.6).
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (16) this season.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- In South Florida's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- This season the Bulls rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Green Wave surrender (36.1).
- South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 36.1 points.
- The Bulls average 359.1 yards per game, 87.6 fewer yards than the 446.7 the Green Wave allow.
- This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Tulane
|Stats
|South Florida
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
25.1
36.1
Avg. Points Allowed
35.4
368.7
Avg. Total Yards
359.1
446.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
486.6
20
Giveaways
19
13
Takeaways
16