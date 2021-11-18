AAC foes will clash when the Tulane Green Wave (1-9, 0-0 AAC) meet the South Florida Bulls (2-8, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

South Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 71.5 points per game, 11.0 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Green Wave games this season is 62.9, 2.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Green Wave covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Green Wave put up 25.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer than the Bulls allow per outing (35.4).

The Green Wave collect 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7), than the Bulls allow per matchup (486.6).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (16) this season.

South Florida Stats and Trends

In South Florida's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This season the Bulls rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Green Wave surrender (36.1).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 36.1 points.

The Bulls average 359.1 yards per game, 87.6 fewer yards than the 446.7 the Green Wave allow.

This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (13).

Season Stats