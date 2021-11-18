AAC rivals will clash when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

In 44.4% of Temple's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 55.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 54.0 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Golden Hurricane rack up 23.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Owls surrender per matchup (36.8).

The Golden Hurricane average 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls allow per outing (395.8).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 395.8 yards.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times, eight more than the Owls' takeaways (11).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 22 points or more.

Temple's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This season the Owls average 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).

When Temple records more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls collect 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.

When Temple picks up more than 386.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Season Stats