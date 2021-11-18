Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
- In 44.4% of Temple's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.7, is 10.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 55.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 54.0 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 23.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Owls surrender per matchup (36.8).
- The Golden Hurricane average 36.4 more yards per game (432.2) than the Owls allow per outing (395.8).
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out over 395.8 yards.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times, eight more than the Owls' takeaways (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 22 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This season the Owls average 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).
- When Temple records more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls collect 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- When Temple picks up more than 386.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Temple
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
28.8
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
432.2
Avg. Total Yards
295.9
386.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
395.8
19
Giveaways
17
13
Takeaways
11