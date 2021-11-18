It'll be the UCF Knights (6-4) versus the UConn Huskies (1-9) in college football play at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Odds for UCF vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 8.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Knights games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 30.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Knights put up 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies allow (36.8).

UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.

The Knights collect 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4) than the Huskies give up per contest (441.3).

In games that UCF churns out more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).

UConn Stats and Trends

In UConn's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Huskies have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year the Huskies score 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights surrender (27.2).

UConn is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 27.2 points.

The Huskies average 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up (380.4).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (17).

