Publish date:
UCF vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UCF vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
- UConn has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 8.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF has three wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 30.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Knights put up 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies allow (36.8).
- UCF is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.8 points.
- The Knights collect 43.9 fewer yards per game (397.4) than the Huskies give up per contest (441.3).
- In games that UCF churns out more than 441.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.
UConn Stats and Trends
- In UConn's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Huskies have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year the Huskies score 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights surrender (27.2).
- UConn is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 27.2 points.
- The Huskies average 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up (380.4).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|UConn
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
27.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
263.3
380.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
14
Giveaways
18
17
Takeaways
12