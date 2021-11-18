Publish date:
UCLA vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this year.
- USC's games have gone over 65.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.
- Bruins games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 8.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Bruins have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Bruins put up 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans surrender per outing (28.9).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.9 points.
- The Bruins rack up 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans allow per matchup (396.6).
- In games that UCLA picks up over 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Trojans have forced (15).
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This season the Trojans average just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins give up (27.4).
- When USC scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Trojans collect 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins allow (391.4).
- When USC totals more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.6
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
424.3
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
391.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
10
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
15