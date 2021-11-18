Pac-12 foes will clash when the UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this year.

USC's games have gone over 65.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 2.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.2 fewer than the 65.5 total in this contest.

Bruins games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 57.5 points, 8.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bruins have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Bruins put up 33.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the Trojans surrender per outing (28.9).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.9 points.

The Bruins rack up 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans allow per matchup (396.6).

In games that UCLA picks up over 396.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Trojans have forced (15).

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.

USC's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This season the Trojans average just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins give up (27.4).

When USC scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Trojans collect 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins allow (391.4).

When USC totals more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (15).

