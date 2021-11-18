MWC opponents will clash when the Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) meet the Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 62.7, 10.2 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).

Utah State's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Aggies average 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.5).

Utah State is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Aggies rack up 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (330.8).

When Utah State piles up over 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in two chances).

Wyoming's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Cowboys average 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies give up (26.2).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.2 points.

The Cowboys collect 342.0 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 397.7 the Aggies allow.

When Wyoming churns out over 397.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Season Stats