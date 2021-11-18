Publish date:
Utah State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
- Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 2.9 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.8 fewer than the 52.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 62.7, 10.2 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 5.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- Utah State has played 10 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah State's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Aggies average 11.9 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys allow (21.5).
- Utah State is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Aggies rack up 137.6 more yards per game (468.4) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (330.8).
- When Utah State piles up over 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (16 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (11) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5 points or more (in two chances).
- Wyoming's games this season have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This season the Cowboys average 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies give up (26.2).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.2 points.
- The Cowboys collect 342.0 yards per game, 55.7 fewer yards than the 397.7 the Aggies allow.
- When Wyoming churns out over 397.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Wyoming
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
468.4
Avg. Total Yards
342.0
397.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.8
16
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
11