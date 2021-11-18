Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in six of nine games this season.
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 12.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Utes games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 56.7 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 4-5-0 this year.
- The Utes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on seven of nine set point totals (77.8%).
- The Utes rack up 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks surrender (22.6).
- Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.
- The Utes average 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks allow per matchup (367.7).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 367.7 yards.
- The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Ducks put up 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes surrender (23.8).
- Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.8 points.
- The Ducks average 95.6 more yards per game (441.3) than the Utes give up per outing (345.7).
- Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team churns out more than 345.7 yards.
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
345.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.7
11
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
19