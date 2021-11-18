Pac-12 opponents will clash when the No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in six of nine games this season.

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.0 points lower than the two team's combined 71 points per game average.

This contest's total is 12.6 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.7 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 4-5-0 this year.

The Utes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).

Utah's games this year have hit the over on seven of nine set point totals (77.8%).

The Utes rack up 13.1 more points per game (35.7) than the Ducks surrender (22.6).

Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.6 points.

The Utes average 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks allow per matchup (367.7).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 367.7 yards.

The Utes have 11 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 19 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Ducks put up 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes surrender (23.8).

Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.8 points.

The Ducks average 95.6 more yards per game (441.3) than the Utes give up per outing (345.7).

Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team churns out more than 345.7 yards.

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats