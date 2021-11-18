C-USA opponents will do battle when the UTEP Miners (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) battle the Rice Owls (3-7, 0-0 C-USA) at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

Odds for UTEP vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of nine games this season.

Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.2 more than the 47 total in this contest.

Miners games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 47-point total for this game is 4.9 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.

UTEP has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Miners score 23.9 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Owls allow per matchup (36.5).

The Miners rack up 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7), than the Owls give up per matchup (432.3).

UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 432.3 yards.

The Miners have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (15).

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in five chances).

Rice has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Owls put up 3.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Miners allow (22.7).

Rice is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.

The Owls collect only 18.8 more yards per game (353.7) than the Miners give up (334.9).

In games that Rice churns out more than 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Miners' takeaways (13).

Season Stats