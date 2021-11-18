Publish date:
UTEP vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in four of nine games this season.
- Rice and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in eight of 10 games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.6 points higher than the combined 43.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.2 more than the 47 total in this contest.
- Miners games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 47-point total for this game is 4.9 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9 points or more.
- UTEP has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Miners score 23.9 points per game, 12.6 fewer than the Owls allow per matchup (36.5).
- The Miners rack up 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7), than the Owls give up per matchup (432.3).
- UTEP is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team picks up more than 432.3 yards.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 18 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (15).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in five chances).
- Rice has gone over the point total in 70% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 10 games with a set point total).
- This season the Owls put up 3.2 fewer points per game (19.5) than the Miners allow (22.7).
- Rice is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 22.7 points.
- The Owls collect only 18.8 more yards per game (353.7) than the Miners give up (334.9).
- In games that Rice churns out more than 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year the Owls have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Miners' takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Rice
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
334.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
18
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
15