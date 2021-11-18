C-USA foes will do battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) face the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 13.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.

The 49.7 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Roadrunners average 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers give up (21.5).

UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers allow per outing (321.3).

When UTSA churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven fewer than the Blazers have forced (16).

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

UAB's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Blazers average 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners give up (19.0).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (322.2).

When UAB totals more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats