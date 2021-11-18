Publish date:
UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UTSA vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
- UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 13.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- The 49.7 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Roadrunners average 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers give up (21.5).
- UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers allow per outing (321.3).
- When UTSA churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven fewer than the Blazers have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Blazers average 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners give up (19.0).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (322.2).
- When UAB totals more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UAB
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
446.1
Avg. Total Yards
381.0
322.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.3
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
16