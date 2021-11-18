Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA foes will do battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) face the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • UAB has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.6, is 13.1 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 59.2, 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
  • The 49.7 PPG average total in Blazers games this season is 3.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • UTSA is 8-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this season, the Roadrunners have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
  • UTSA's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Roadrunners average 17.1 more points per game (38.6) than the Blazers give up (21.5).
  • UTSA is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.5 points.
  • The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers allow per outing (321.3).
  • When UTSA churns out over 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven fewer than the Blazers have forced (16).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
  • In UAB's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • UAB's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Blazers average 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners give up (19.0).
  • UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.0 points.
  • The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up per contest (322.2).
  • When UAB totals more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Blazers have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Roadrunners have forced turnovers (20).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UTSAStatsUAB

38.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.0

19.0

Avg. Points Allowed

21.5

446.1

Avg. Total Yards

381.0

322.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

321.3

9

Giveaways

14

20

Takeaways

16