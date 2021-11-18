Publish date:
Washington vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Washington's games this season have gone over 43 points four of nine times.
- Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in five of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 5.7 points fewer than the 48.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Buffaloes games this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- This year, the Huskies score 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Huskies rack up 325.5 yards per game, 92.6 fewer yards than the 418.1 the Buffaloes allow per outing.
- This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Buffaloes are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this season.
- Colorado has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Buffaloes rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies give up (21.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.
- The Buffaloes average 275.9 yards per game, 64.3 fewer yards than the 340.2 the Huskies give up.
- When Colorado picks up over 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (16).
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Colorado
22.8
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
325.5
Avg. Total Yards
275.9
340.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.1
15
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
8