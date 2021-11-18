The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) have a Pac-12 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Washington's games this season have gone over 43 points four of nine times.

Colorado has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.7 points fewer than the 48.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 43-point total for this game is 6.8 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Buffaloes games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington is 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year, the Huskies score 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes surrender (27.5).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Huskies rack up 325.5 yards per game, 92.6 fewer yards than the 418.1 the Buffaloes allow per outing.

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times, seven more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado is 4-5-0 this season.

The Buffaloes are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 6.5 points or more this season.

Colorado has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Buffaloes rack up just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies give up (21.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Buffaloes average 275.9 yards per game, 64.3 fewer yards than the 340.2 the Huskies give up.

When Colorado picks up over 340.2 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, nine fewer times than the Huskies have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats