Publish date:
Washington State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 10 times.
- In 30% of Arizona's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.
- Friday's total is 9.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 3.0 points under the 55.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Friday's total.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Cougars have been favored by 15 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Cougars score 3.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Wildcats surrender (29.5).
- Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.5 points.
- The Cougars rack up 375.2 yards per game, just 7.9 more than the 367.3 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
- When Washington State churns out more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, 10 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- In Arizona's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 15-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Arizona has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats score 17.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cougars allow (26.0).
- When Arizona scores more than 26.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars allow per matchup (397.8).
- Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team piles up over 397.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Arizona
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.3
26.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
350.0
397.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.3
16
Giveaways
20
22
Takeaways
6