The Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) face a Pac-12 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington State's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 10 times.

In 30% of Arizona's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 52.5.

Friday's total is 9.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 3.0 points under the 55.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Friday's total.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Cougars have been favored by 15 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Cougars score 3.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Wildcats surrender (29.5).

Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 29.5 points.

The Cougars rack up 375.2 yards per game, just 7.9 more than the 367.3 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

When Washington State churns out more than 367.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, 10 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington State at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

In Arizona's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Wildcats have been installed as underdogs by a 15-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Arizona has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this season (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 17.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Cougars allow (26.0).

When Arizona scores more than 26.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars allow per matchup (397.8).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team piles up over 397.8 yards.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats