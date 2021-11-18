Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, seven more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 56.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .
- The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this season.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- West Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Mountaineers average 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns give up (32.5).
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.5 points.
- The Mountaineers rack up 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns allow per contest (436.7).
- West Virginia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 436.7 yards.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for West Virginia at SISportsbook.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Texas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Longhorns score 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).
- Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.
- The Longhorns average 85.5 more yards per game (436) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.5).
- When Texas picks up over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Texas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
436
350.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.7
17
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
14