Big 12 opponents will do battle when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 63.5 points per game, seven more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 52.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56.5 .

The 56.5-point over/under for this game is 3.9 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Longhorns games this season.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

West Virginia has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers average 6.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Longhorns give up (32.5).

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.5 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns allow per contest (436.7).

West Virginia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 436.7 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Longhorns have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for West Virginia at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Longhorns have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Texas' games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Longhorns score 13.7 more points per game (37.8) than the Mountaineers give up (24.1).

Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.1 points.

The Longhorns average 85.5 more yards per game (436) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.5).

When Texas picks up over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats