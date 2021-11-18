The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.5, is four points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.9 points greater than the 51.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.3, 1.8 points more than Saturday's total of 64.5.

The 64.5 total in this game is 12.5 points higher than the 52 average total in Owls games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers are 4-1 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Western Kentucky has gone over the point total in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (six times over nine games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers put up 18.4 more points per game (41.4) than the Owls surrender (23).

When Western Kentucky scores more than 23 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 126.9 more yards per game (520.8) than the Owls give up per matchup (393.9).

In games that Western Kentucky amasses more than 393.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (16).

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-5-1 this season.

The Owls covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10.5 points or more.

Florida Atlantic has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Owls score just 1.5 fewer points per game (27.1) than the Hilltoppers give up (28.6).

When Florida Atlantic records more than 28.6 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 411 yards per game, 20 fewer yards than the 431 the Hilltoppers give up.

In games that Florida Atlantic churns out over 431 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times, eight fewer times than the Hilltoppers have forced turnovers (22).

Season Stats