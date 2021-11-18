Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42 points in five of 10 games this season.
- In 77.8% of Nebraska's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.
- The two teams combine to average 54.8 points per game, 12.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 42 total in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.6, 0.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 42.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Wisconsin's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Badgers average 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.9).
- Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.
- The Badgers rack up 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per contest (363.1).
- In games that Wisconsin totals over 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cornhuskers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Nebraska has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year the Cornhuskers put up 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers surrender (14.6).
- When Nebraska scores more than 14.6 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers allow (216.3).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team totals over 216.3 yards.
- The Cornhuskers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Nebraska
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.9
389.6
Avg. Total Yards
459.0
216.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
363.1
21
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
12