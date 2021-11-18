Big Ten rivals will clash when the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42 points in five of 10 games this season.

In 77.8% of Nebraska's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 42.

The two teams combine to average 54.8 points per game, 12.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.5 fewer than the 42 total in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.6, 0.6 points above Saturday's over/under of 42.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Cornhuskers games this season is 13.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

So far this season, the Badgers have been installed as favorites by a 9.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Badgers average 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 26.5 more yards per game (389.6) than the Cornhuskers give up per contest (363.1).

In games that Wisconsin totals over 363.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times, nine more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (12).

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Cornhuskers have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Nebraska has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Cornhuskers put up 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers surrender (14.6).

When Nebraska scores more than 14.6 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Cornhuskers average 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers allow (216.3).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team totals over 216.3 yards.

The Cornhuskers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 19 takeaways .

