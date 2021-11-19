Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Brown, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Brown's Tennessee Titans (8-2) and the Houston Texans (1-8) play in a Week 11 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Brown has 41 catches (69 targets), leading his team with 567 receiving yards (56.7 per game) plus three touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 21.6% (69 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Brown is averaging 111.8 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Texans, 39.3 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

In four matchups with the Texans, Brown has had a TD catch every time, including multiple scores in one game.

The Texans are allowing 263.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Brown was targeted four times, picking up 16 yards on one reception (averaging 16 yards per grab).

Brown has also contributed with 16 grabs for 213 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 26 times and averaged 71.0 receiving yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 69 21.6% 41 567 3 7 14.6% Julio Jones 31 9.7% 21 336 0 4 8.3% Jeremy McNichols 33 10.3% 25 215 1 4 8.3% Chester Rogers 24 7.5% 15 195 1 3 6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive