November 19, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Before A.J. Dillon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has 421 yards on 97 carries (42.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 196 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 97 of his team's 263 carries this season (36.9%).
  • The Packers have called a pass in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Dillon's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 64.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon, in two matchups versus the Vikings, has not run for a TD.
  • Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Vikings are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Dillon rushed 21 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Dillon tacked on two catches for 62 yards.
  • In his last three games, Dillon has 190 rushing yards on 45 carries (63.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

97

36.9%

421

2

19

35.2%

4.3

Aaron Jones

123

46.8%

541

3

28

51.9%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

20

7.6%

55

2

5

9.3%

2.8

Kylin Hill

10

3.8%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

