A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has 421 yards on 97 carries (42.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 16 passes for 196 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 97 of his team's 263 carries this season (36.9%).
- The Packers have called a pass in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Dillon's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 64.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon, in two matchups versus the Vikings, has not run for a TD.
- Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Vikings are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Dillon rushed 21 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Dillon tacked on two catches for 62 yards.
- In his last three games, Dillon has 190 rushing yards on 45 carries (63.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 106 yards (35.3 per game).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
97
36.9%
421
2
19
35.2%
4.3
Aaron Jones
123
46.8%
541
3
28
51.9%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
20
7.6%
55
2
5
9.3%
2.8
Kylin Hill
10
3.8%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
