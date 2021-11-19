Before A.J. Dillon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has 421 yards on 97 carries (42.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 16 passes for 196 yards (19.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 97 of his team's 263 carries this season (36.9%).

The Packers have called a pass in 56.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Dillon's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 64.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon, in two matchups versus the Vikings, has not run for a TD.

Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Vikings are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Dillon rushed 21 times for 66 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Dillon tacked on two catches for 62 yards.

In his last three games, Dillon has 190 rushing yards on 45 carries (63.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 106 yards (35.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 97 36.9% 421 2 19 35.2% 4.3 Aaron Jones 123 46.8% 541 3 28 51.9% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 20 7.6% 55 2 5 9.3% 2.8 Kylin Hill 10 3.8% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive